Greg Olsen critical of Dak Prescott, Cowboys over key decision

The Dallas Cowboys came up short against the rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, and Greg Olsen was critical of one Dak Prescott decision during the game.

The Cowboys lost 28-23 and had some really good opportunities to win the game late in the contest at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Dallas was down 28-23 and had a 4th-and-8 at the Philly 29 with 1:22 left. Dallas went for it, and Prescott threw a pass to Jalen Tolbert that sailed high and incomplete. The incompletion turned the ball over to the Eagles on downs.

Olsen, who was serving as a commentator on the game for FOX, was critical of Prescott for choosing to throw to Tolbert with the game on the line.

“I think it’s pretty interesting. Man (coverage) across the board, game on the line, fourth down, I think you gotta go to your best player,” Olsen said. “I think you gotta go to CeeDee Lamb. Today, your second-best player has been Jake Ferguson. I think if I’m going to throw a contested ball, 1-on-1, 50/50, I’m throwing it to my best player and living with the result.”

Not only did Prescott not go to Lamb, but he also didn’t look Ferguson’s way on the play. Ferguson had 1-on-1 coverage and was open over the middle.

Though Dallas turned the ball over on downs, they still regained possession with 46 seconds left. They moved the ball and ended up losing on the final play when Lamb caught a pass short of the end zone and fumbled.

Their best chance to win though was on the prior possession, when Prescott threw to Tolbert on the key fourth down play. Olsen, who played tight end in the NFL from 2007-2020, didn’t hesitate to criticize the decision.