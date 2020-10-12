 Skip to main content
Dak Prescott was smiling from picture in hospital

October 12, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Dak Prescott suffered a devastating injury on Sunday that will almost certainly end his season, but the Dallas Cowboys quarterback appeared to be in fairly good spirits even after being admitted to the hospital.

Prescott’s brother Tad shared a photo from the hospital on Sunday evening, and Dak was smiling in his hospital bed.

Prescott must be hurting both physically and emotionally, but that should be a welcome sight for Cowboys fans.

Prescott suffered a compound fracture and dislocation as he was being dragged to the turf by New York Giants defensive back Logan Ryan (video here). The severity of the injury was obvious from the moment it happened, and even former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett rushed over to check on Prescott.

Fortunately, Prescott’s surgery is said to have gone well. Hopefully the injury occurred early enough in the season where he can make a full recovery in time for 2021.

