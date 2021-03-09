Dak Prescott’s father had cool quote about son’s big contract

Dak Prescott has gone from being a fourth-round draft pick to being one of the most highly-paid NFL players. His father Nat has seen his son’s whole development and thinks it’s something special.

According to Nat, he raised Dak as a Cowboys fan. Dak grew up with the goal from an early age of wanting to be the Cowboys’ starting quarterback. That dream came true in 2016.

Nat Prescott, Dak's dad to @SportsDayDFW "I am a lifelong Cowboy fan and I raised the kid a Cowboy fan. At five years old he told me he will be a quarterback for the Cowboys. I don’t think God gives you those types of gifts to make them incomplete." @dmn_cowboys — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) March 9, 2021

Now it’s all come together for the Prescott family. Dak got his $160 million deal over four years from Dallas. He and his brother, Tad, celebrated with a big hug. This is a big change from how Tad felt about the Cowboys back in July.

Now it will be up to Dak to return strongly from his injury and prove the Cowboys were right for giving him that money.