Cowboys concerned with Micah Parsons’ behavior?

Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons is a superstar on the field. He’s arguably the best defensive player in football and one of the very best since Lawrence Taylor.

But with the good comes what some may perceive as the bad.

Parsons is a very candid person and often wears his emotions on his sleeve. He openly talks about other organizations and players around the league, and that rubs some the wrong way. He also had a very public spat with members of the media this past season and that rarely goes well for an active player.

While much of that seems minor, Parsons has also drawn ire from former Cowboys. Retired wide receiver Jesse Holley recently called Parsons the “most selfish player” on the team, which the linebacker later scoffed at.

All of it may be taking a toll on those inside the building in Dallas, reports Shan Shariff of 105.3 The Fan.

“I’ve heard from way too many people this offseason. I’m talking about at least four different people (have told me) that Micah has worn thin there,” Shariff said on Friday. “I don’t know how much is true and how much it actually hurts (his reputation). I don’t know whether this is the behavior of a typical superstar. I don’t how damaging it is.

“But all I do know is this — I’ve heard from way too many people that if Micah Parsons was out of there, there would be a decent amount of people inside the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco smiling or breathing a sigh of relief.”

Given Dallas’ history with less than desirable personalities, it seems like a stretch to believe that Parsons is where they’d draw the line. His issues, if you want to call them that, pale in comparison to others who have worn the star and it seems like a small price to pay for the production they get on the field.