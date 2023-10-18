Micah Parsons reveals reason for media boycott

Micah Parsons refused to speak with the media following the Dallas Cowboys’ win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, and the star pass-rusher has since revealed why.

During the latest episode of his “The Edge” podcast, Parsons said he is tired of what he views as a bias from the media toward the Cowboys. Parsons said members of the media are quick to bash Dallas but make excuses for teams like the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers when they don’t play well.

“I just don’t condone the bashing of Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys and (want the the media to) have the same energy for the Eagles,” Parsons said. “We want the same energy for everybody. Because there’s a whole bunch of bashing when it’s Dak Prescott, but not the same when it’s the Eagles.”

Parsons specifically mentioned former NFL linebacker and FOX Sports 1 analyst Emmanuel Acho. Parsons said Acho blamed the 49ers’ surprising Week 6 loss to the Cleveland Browns on the fact that Christian McAffrey and Deebo Samuel got hurt but made no mention of Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb being out.

“So why is it that we are just scrubs and we’re nobodies that don’t deserve to be on the field and we’re just all talk, but there’s 100 excuses for these other teams?” Parsons asked. “If y’all just want to hate Cowboys Nation, just say y’all hate Cowboys nation. I’m tired of people trashing my quarterback. I’m tired of people trashing my team, and that’s why I had nothing to say to the media this week.”

Micah Parsons calls out the media for criticizing Dak and Cowboys 🗣️ (via The Edge with Micah Parsons) pic.twitter.com/VFmOAAXMHn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 17, 2023

At least one reporter who covers the Cowboys reportedly raised concerns about Parsons not meeting with the media. The reporter was told Parsons will resume fulfilling his obligations going forward.

The Cowboys are one of the most popular sports franchises in the world. That is why they make for great talk show fodder, and it is no secret that negativity sells. Parsons and his teammates should simply use any criticism as motivation.

Of course, Parsons has gone out of his way recently to defend quarterbacks of other NFL teams. It only makes sense that he is now sticking up for Prescott.