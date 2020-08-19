Dalvin Cook, Vikings reportedly break off contract talks

Dalvin Cook wants a long-term contract extension from the Minnesota Vikings, but it does not sound like he is close to getting it.

Cook’s representatives and the Vikings had been negotiating a deal during training camp, but Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that those talks broke off on Wednesday. Negotiations could resume at some point, but Cook says he is focusing all his attention on preparing for Week 1.

There was a time earlier in the offseason when it looked like Cook was going to hold out for a new contract. However, the star running back said recently that he never considered going that route. His agent may have wanted him to, but Cook said he cares too much about being around his teammates and playing.

Cook is set to make $1.33 million this season in the final year of his rookie deal. He is underpaid for a running back who had 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns in 14 games last season with 53 catches for 519 yards. If the Vikings are unable to sign him to a long-term deal, they have the option of using the franchise tag on him next offseason.