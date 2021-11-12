Dalvin Cook shares first public comments on Gracelyn Trimble allegations

Dalvin Cook spoke with reporters on Wednesday and shared his first public comments regarding the allegations he is facing from ex-girlfriend, Gracelyn Trimble.

Trimble filed a lawsuit against Cook on Tuesday in which she alleged that she was assaulted by the Minnesota Vikings running back. Trimble claims she suffered a concussion and other injuries during an altercation at Cook’s Minnesota home in Nov. 2020 (full details here).

Cook’s attorneys have said that Trimble entered Cook’s home unlawfully and that the running back was physically defending himself from an attack by Trimble. They claim that Cook was the victim of abuse and an extortion attempt from Trimble.

Any comments from Cook’s side came from his attorneys, but on Wednesday, Cook spoke for himself.

When meeting with the media, Cook maintained his innocence.

“I just want everybody to know I’m the victim in the situation,” Cook stated. “The truth and the details about the situation will come out at a further time. I’m going to try to walk that straight line, but bumps and bruises come through … I’ve been through a lot of things in my life. I’ve got my head up high knowing that the truth will come out.

“I hate being a distraction to the team. But I know those guys got my back 1,000 percent … I know my team’s here for me, and I’m here for them,” Cook said.

Neither side contact police about the situation, making this a civil matter.

Trimble included photos and text messages as evidence in the case. A separate video emerged that allegedly shows Trimble threatening to get her gun on Cook.

Cook, 26, is in his sixth NFL season, all with the Vikings.

Photo: Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) takes the field for the first quarter of the NFL Week One game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. The Bengals led 14-7 at halftime. Minnesota Vikings At Cincinnati Bengals. Sam Greene via Imagn Content Services, LLC