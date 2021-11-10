Video allegedly shows Gracelyn Trimble threatening to get her gun on Dalvin Cook

Dalvin Cook and his ex-girlfriend Gracelyn Trimble have each made explosive allegations against one another, and a new video claims to show Trimble threatening to shoot the Minnesota Vikings running back.

A video that was leaked to TMZ and other outlets allegedly shows part of an argument between Cook and Trimble. During the verbal dispute, a woman — supposedly Trimble — can be heard demanding that a man — said to be Cook — have a discussion with her. While the camera is pointed toward the ground, the man can be heard saying “let my hair go” after the woman apparently grabbed him by the hair.

The woman then says “I’m gonna punch you in your s— again” and “I swear to god I’m gonna get my gun and pull that s— on you.” You can see the video here. Keep in mind that it is very brief and contains little context.

Cook’s attorneys on Tuesday claimed he was the victim of domestic abuse and extortion from a woman who unlawfully entered his home in 2020. The news of Cook’s situation seemingly came out of nowhere and contained very little context. We later learned that Trimble filed a lawsuit against Cook earlier that day in which she claims she was beaten by the star running back.

In the lawsuit, Trimble shared her side of an altercation that took place on Nov. 19, 2020 at Cook’s home. There is no dispute that an altercation occurred, but both sides give vastly differing accounts of what took place. You can read more details from the lawsuit here.

Neither Cook nor Trimble went to the police about the matter.

Trimble included text messages and photos of the alleged injuries she suffered during the altercation.

The Vikings said in a statement that they are gathering more information about the incident.

Photo: Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook