Cowboys to host former Pro Bowl running back for visit

The Dallas Cowboys may be poised to add another big name to their running back room.

Four-time Pro Bowl selection Dalvin Cook is flying to Dallas to visit the Cowboys, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Cook is arguably the biggest running back still available on the free agent market.

The #Cowboys might not be done: Sources say 4x Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook is flying to Dallas tonight for a visit. Unlike a year ago, when he was rehabbing from shoulder surgery, Cook has hit the weights all offseason and says he feels the best he has in years. pic.twitter.com/jT9Zsf91qB — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 26, 2024

As recently as 2022, Cook was a 1,000-yard rusher with the Minnesota Vikings. They opted to move on from him following that season, and Cook has struggled to find a good fit since then. He landed with the New York Jets, where he was used sparingly, and a brief playoff stint with the Baltimore Ravens did not offer much either.

Still, Cook is only 29 and has a long track record of success. He maintains he is still capable of doing everything he did during his prime, though his hope of getting a training camp this year did not come to fruition.

The Cowboys brought Ezekiel Elliott back for 2024 to go along with Rico Dowdle in the backfield. Cook could make things crowded, but may also offer some upside that they do not presently have.