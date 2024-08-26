 Skip to main content
Cowboys to host former Pro Bowl running back for visit

August 26, 2024
by Grey Papke
Cowboys helmet on the field

Oct 16, 2016; Green Bay, WI, USA; A Dallas Cowboys helmet sits on the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Dallas won 30-16. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys may be poised to add another big name to their running back room.

Four-time Pro Bowl selection Dalvin Cook is flying to Dallas to visit the Cowboys, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Cook is arguably the biggest running back still available on the free agent market.

As recently as 2022, Cook was a 1,000-yard rusher with the Minnesota Vikings. They opted to move on from him following that season, and Cook has struggled to find a good fit since then. He landed with the New York Jets, where he was used sparingly, and a brief playoff stint with the Baltimore Ravens did not offer much either.

Still, Cook is only 29 and has a long track record of success. He maintains he is still capable of doing everything he did during his prime, though his hope of getting a training camp this year did not come to fruition.

The Cowboys brought Ezekiel Elliott back for 2024 to go along with Rico Dowdle in the backfield. Cook could make things crowded, but may also offer some upside that they do not presently have.

Dallas CowboysDalvin Cook
