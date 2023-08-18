Dalvin Cook shares 1 big reason he chose to sign with Jets

Running back Dalvin Cook’s decision to join the New York Jets was not at all complicated.

After six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Cook had grown tired of facing Aaron Rodgers as an opposing quarterback. Cook has had an up close and personal look at Rodgers throughout his entire career given that the Vikings played in the same division as Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers. The 4-time Pro Bowler wanted to line up on the same side as the 4-time MVP.

On his first official day as a member of the Jets Thursday, Cook spoke candidly about Rodgers’ major impact on the running back’s recruitment.

“[Aaron Rodgers] doesn’t have to recruit; his game recruits itself,” Cook said, via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “Aaron is Aaron. If you don’t want to be part of something like that, I don’t know what you want in football.”

Cook explained that he “couldn’t be on the other side anymore” as the Rodgers’ Packers have ruled the NFC North for over a decade. Green Bay has won the division in 8 of the last 12 seasons.

With Rodgers running the offense, Cook also saw a Jets side that was ready to contend for a championship. The overall roster talent and depth that the Jets’ front office has built over the past few seasons appealed to the 28-year-old.

Cook has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last four seasons in Minnesota. In Cook’s six seasons, the Vikings have made the playoffs twice and have never gotten beyond the divisional round. Cook finished with 1,173 rushing yards and 10 total touchdowns last season.