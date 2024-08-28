Dalvin Cook signs with NFC team

Dalvin Cook has found a new home as the 2024 NFL season draws nearer.

Cook agreed to a deal with the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday, according to the running back’s agent.

Four-time Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook is signing with the #Cowboys, per his agency LAA. Cook was waiting for the right opportunity and always felt it was Dallas. A marquee addition in Big D. pic.twitter.com/wzGfMJ4hwJ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 28, 2024

Cook had a disappointing season with the New York Jets last year, finishing with just 214 yards and no touchdowns on 67 carries. He and the Jets mutually agreed to part ways just before the playoffs, which allowed Cook to sign with the Baltimore Ravens. He had 8 carries for 23 yards in Baltimore’s AFC Divisional playoff win over the Houston Texans but did not play after that.

Prior to signing with the Jets, Cook had four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. While the 29-year-old is not as explosive as he was a few years ago, his disappointing stint in New York may have been — at least in part — a result of Aaron Rodgers going down in Week 1.

The Cowboys do not have the quality running back depth this year that they have had in past seasons, especially after Tony Pollard signed with the Tennessee Titans in free agency. Dallas brought back Ezekiel Elliott, who is currently listed as their starter. They also have fifth-year back Rico Dowdle and second-year back Deuce Vaughn.

If Cook is healthy, the four-time Pro Bowl back might be able to carve out a meaningful role in Dallas. The fact that he went so long without a team signing him is a good indicator of how teams view him at this point in his career, however.