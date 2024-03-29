Damar Hamlin gets in social media beef with Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown made Damar Hamlin the subject of some of his bizarre social media antics on Friday, and the Buffalo Bills defensive back did not appreciate it.

Brown replied to a post on X that asked people to name “a fictional character’s death that you have NOT gotten over.” The former star wide receiver shared a photo of Hamlin, which seemed to be Brown’s way of implying that it was some sort of hoax when Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during a game.

Rather than ignore Brown like so many others have done, Hamlin decided to engage. Hamlin said Brown was just looking for attention because Brown had been direct messaging Hamlin for over a year without a response. Hamlin shared screenshots that he says show the messages from Brown that the Bills cornerback did not reply to.

Been in my DM over a year talking to yourself. You was supposed to be an example setter. Now you the biggest weirdo we know! Get off twitter & go do some work with some kids or something. #PrayForAB pic.twitter.com/UD5D9erpax — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) March 29, 2024

“You just DM me on Monday? guess you playing lame games on twitter with my situation because I ain’t DM you back,” Hamlin wrote. “I pray God don’t ever let me turn into a burnt out old head like you.. I used to look up to you damn near shit sad frfr. Talk bout a clone bring the real AB back! Been in my DM over a year talking to yourself. You was supposed to be an example setter. Now you the biggest weirdo we know! Get off twitter & go do some work with some kids or something #PrayForAB.”

Brown, of course, had to get the last word. He went off on Hamlin with an expletive-filled rant and then shared another offensive image.

“Somebody run my twitter f– n—- this entertainment I’ll leave your a– sleep in a field fr boy u don’t know me like that my therapist told me you NFL n—-s self esteem weak n Im always looking down,” Brown wrote (edited by LBS for profanity).

Brown loves attention, which is why he has taken aim at just about everyone via social media. You can understand why Hamlin was bothered by Brown making a joke about Hamlin’s near-death experience, but Hamlin gave the former Pro Bowler exactly what he was looking for.