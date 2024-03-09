Antonio Brown takes aim at Taylor Swift with bizarre AI image

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is no stranger to controversy. From his wild on-field antics to his even more bizarre off-field meltdowns, he’s a regular in the gossip pages for his erratic and, at times, concerning behavior.

On Friday, Brown dialed things up once again with a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, containing an AI-generated image of him kissing Taylor Swift. He also included a caption that digs at former teammate, Tom Brady, and alludes to a similar image he previously posted about Brady’s ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.

“Move over Jizelle, what these Swifties talkin bout?” Brown said in the post.

Because the cartoonish image violates X’s rules against abuse, it’s visibility has been limited.

In typical Brown fashion, his latest post appears to be nothing more than an attempt to stir the pot. Fans of Swift — “Swifties” — are fiercely loyal to the pop star and immediately rushed to her defense, which is likely what Brown had been hoping for in the first place.

After some Swifties fired back at Brown, he shared another post subtly implying they might be racist.

Ironically, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Swift’s boyfriend, said back in January that Brown is one of his favorite follows on X. It’s hard to imagine that still being the case after his latest series of posts and attacks.