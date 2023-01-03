Damar Hamlin charity toy drive donations explode into millions

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin is fighting for his life after he collapsed during his team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, and a charity drive he organized is exploding in the meantime.

Hamlin launched the Chasing M’s Foundation after he declared for the draft following his senior season at the University of Pittsburgh in 2020. One of the things the 24-year-old has done with his charity is organize toy drives.

Hamlin’s charity started a GoFundMe page before Christmas with a goal of raising $2,500 to purchase toys for underprivileged children. The fundraiser went viral after Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field Monday night.

As of Tuesday morning, Hamlin’s fundraiser had more than $3 million in donations and was showing no signs of slowing down.

Hamlin had his heartbeat restored on the field and was transported to a local hospital. He remained in critical condition as of Tuesday morning.

The Bills-Bengals game was suspended for over an hour before the NFL eventually decided to postpone it. There has been no plan announced for resuming the game.