Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark

Damar Hamlin continues to recover from the cardiac arrest he suffered on the field two weeks ago, and the Buffalo Bills defensive back is taking care of some business in the meantime.

Hamlin has filed for at least three trademarks over the past 10 days. Trademark attorney Josh Gerben revealed that Hamlin filed trademarks for the phrases “DID WE WIN” and “THREE IS BACK” on Jan. 6. Three days later, Hamlin filed a trademark application for the phrase “YOU’VE WON AT LIFE.”

Damar Hamlin has filed a trademark application for: YOU'VE WON AT LIFE The filing, made on January 9th, indicates that Hamlin intends to use the trademark to offer: 1⃣ Clothing

Multimedia entertainment content#DamarHamlim #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/K6O39GMcUw — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) January 16, 2023

Hamlin was unconscious at the hospital for two days after he collapsed on the field and had his heartbeat restored. When he awoke, doctors said one of the first things Hamlin asked them was whether the Bills won their game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The contest was postponed and eventually canceled.

Doctors responded by telling Hamlin he has “won the game of life.”

After seeing what happened with Hamlin’s charity organization, it is safe to assume plenty of people will support him if his trademark applications are approved.