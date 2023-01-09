Damar Hamlin takes huge step in recovery

Doctors made a major announcement regarding Damar Hamlin’s recovery one week after his on-field cardiac arrest in Cincinnati.

Physicians from the UC Health Medical Center announced Monday that Hamlin has been allowed to leave Cincinnati and return to Buffalo. Hamlin was transferred to another hospital in Buffalo where he will continue to undergo tests and remain monitored, and his condition has been upgraded from critical to fair/good.

UC Health physicians Dr. William Knight IV and Dr. Timothy Pritts say Damar Hamlin condition was upgraded from critical condition to fair/good this morning. And they cleared him from ICU to Buffalo-area hospital. That hospital will take over his care toward transition back home. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 9, 2023

According to doctors, Hamlin has been walking around with a normal gait and remains neurologically intact. They added that there was no expectation Hamlin would be returned to Buffalo this quickly, but doctors saw everything they needed to allow it to happen.

UC Health physicians Dr. William Knight IV and Dr. Timothy Pritts say they did not initially expect Damar Hamlin to be released this soon. But they are thrilled. Doctors expect ongoing tests to evaluate the cause of Hamlin’s cardiac arrest and his ongoing condition. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 9, 2023

Hamlin’s recovery is ongoing, but this is fantastic news. That doctors felt comfortable transferring him to another hospital in Buffalo speaks to the remarkable progress he has made in his recovery in the last week. After all, he was even able to offer some live reactions to Sunday’s Bills win.

Monday marks one week since Hamlin collapsed during the first quarter against the Bengals and had to be resuscitated on the field. Hopefully there is more positive news to come in the next few days and weeks.