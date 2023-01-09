 Skip to main content
Damar Hamlin takes huge step in recovery

January 9, 2023
by Grey Papke
Damar Hamlin with hands on hips

Jul 27, 2022; Pittsford, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (31) warms up during training camp at St. John Fisher University. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Doctors made a major announcement regarding Damar Hamlin’s recovery one week after his on-field cardiac arrest in Cincinnati.

Physicians from the UC Health Medical Center announced Monday that Hamlin has been allowed to leave Cincinnati and return to Buffalo. Hamlin was transferred to another hospital in Buffalo where he will continue to undergo tests and remain monitored, and his condition has been upgraded from critical to fair/good.

According to doctors, Hamlin has been walking around with a normal gait and remains neurologically intact. They added that there was no expectation Hamlin would be returned to Buffalo this quickly, but doctors saw everything they needed to allow it to happen.

Hamlin’s recovery is ongoing, but this is fantastic news. That doctors felt comfortable transferring him to another hospital in Buffalo speaks to the remarkable progress he has made in his recovery in the last week. After all, he was even able to offer some live reactions to Sunday’s Bills win.

Monday marks one week since Hamlin collapsed during the first quarter against the Bengals and had to be resuscitated on the field. Hopefully there is more positive news to come in the next few days and weeks.

Damar Hamlin
