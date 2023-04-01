Damar Hamlin says he plans to keep playing football

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to recover after suffering a cardiac arrest following a routine hit back on January 2.

Hamlin had collided with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins before getting back to his feet, staggering, and then collapsing in a terrifying scene. Team doctors and paramedics immediately rushed onto the field and began providing life-saving CPR. Hamlin was later taken by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

On January 9, four days after he had woken up, Hamlin was transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center in stable condition. He was officially discharged on January 11.

Since then, Hamlin has continued his rehabilitation privately with eyes on a potential return to the game of football. And earlier this week, while meeting President Joe Biden at the White House, the 25-year-old indicated that his plan was, in fact, to return to the field.

Damar, you've made me – and your country – proud. Looking forward to watching you lead the way back on the field. pic.twitter.com/ljROej9NBe — President Biden (@POTUS) March 31, 2023

“Yeah, I think so,” Hamlin said when asked if he’ll be able to play again. “God willing.”

Hamlin still has many hurdles to clear before he’s able to return to the game of football but that has been his goal since Day 1. It would be a remarkable recovery and the first of its kind.