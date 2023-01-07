Damar Hamlin shares first social media post since medical emergency

Five days after his frightening on-field collapse, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin shared a message on Instagram thanking fans for their support.

Hamlin made his first public statement since Monday’s frightening incident, posting on Instagram to acknowledge the support he has received in the past week. Hamlin wrote that he is “on a long road” but intended to come back stronger.

“When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much,” Hamlin wrote in his caption. “The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me!”

Hamlin remains in critical condition, but updates from doctors since his collapse have been consistently positive. On Saturday, the Bills shared a new update stating that the safety continues to breathe on his own and that his neurological function remains “excellent.” That comes a day after Hamlin was able to address his Bills teammates via FaceTime.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati after making a tackle in the first quarter of Monday’s game. Medical personnel had to perform CPR and restore his heartbeat on the field, and their quick actions likely saved the 24-year-old’s life.