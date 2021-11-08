Damon Arnette cut by Raiders following controversial social media posts

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette has generated some negative headlines over the past week, and the team is moving on from the former first-round pick.

The Raiders informed Arnette on Monday that they are cutting him, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The move comes days after Arnette went on Instagram live and threatened to kill someone while waving multiple guns around.

Arnette appeared to be threatening someone he had an argument with on social media. You can see the video here, but beware that it contains inappropriate language.

There were also screenshots of direct messages that Arnette allegedly sent to someone that contained homophobic language and racial slurs.

Arnette was drafted by the Raiders with the 19th overall pick in 2020. The former Ohio State star was also in the news recently after a woman filed a lawsuit against him over an alleged hit-and-run.

The Raiders had two first-round picks last year, and both have now been cut. They also parted ways with Henry Ruggs after the star wide receiver was responsible for a horrifying car accident that killed another driver last week.

Photo: Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports