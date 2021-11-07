Raiders CB Damon Arnette sued over alleged hit-and-run

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette was involved in a car accident roughly a year ago, and he is now being sued over the incident.

According to KSNV’s Matthew Seeman, a lawsuit that was filed last month accuses Arnette of leaving the scene after he hit another car and caused serious injuries to the other driver. The accident reportedly took place on Oct. 14, 2020.

Yaneth Casique, the driver of the other vehicle, says in the complaint that Arnette was traveling at least 65 mph on St. Rose Parkway in Las Vegas when he lost control of his car and crashed into hers, which was stopped at an intersection. Casique says Arnette explained that he was speeding “to avoid being late for a meeting he was to attend” at the Raiders’ facility, which was roughly a block from the accident.

The lawsuit states that Arnette left the scene and that his passenger tried to say he was driving the vehicle, not Arnette.

“Later defendant Damon Arnette was located and confronted at Raiders Headquarters when he admitted he was the operator of the vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the vehicle operated by plaintiff Yaneth Coromoto Casique,” the suit states.

The lawsuit also names the Raiders as defendants, claiming Arnette was “acting within the scope of employment.”

Arnette was charged with failure to maintain a lane and duty to stop at an accident, according to court records. He pleaded guilty and paid $1,640 in fines for the two misdemeanors.

Casique says she hit her head in the accident and lost consciousness. She states that she has suffered from headaches, balance impairment, memory loss and other symptoms since the crash. She is seeking damages for medical expenses, loss of income, property damage, attorney’s fees and general damages. Casique says she has medical bills that total nearly $100,000.

The lawsuit against Arnette was filed last month. The Raiders have since dealt with more negative publicity with Henry Ruggs’ deadly crash, for which he is facing numerous felony charges. Arnette, like Ruggs, was drafted by the Raiders in the first round last year.

Photo: Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports