Report: Daniel Jones has bulked up noticeably this offseason

It sounds like there will be more of Danny Dimes to love this season.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported on Monday that New York Giants QB Daniel Jones has put on about 10 pounds of muscle this offseason. Breer adds that Jones is “moving better” and “playing faster” than at any point of his NFL career thus far.

Jones, 26, is coming off his best season in the league. He threw for 3,205 yards with 15 touchdowns to just five interceptions, leading the Giants to their first playoff berth since 2016. Jones will also have more help in 2023 with New York trading for tight end Darren Waller and bringing in veteran receivers Parris Campbell, Cole Beasley, and Jamison Crowder.

Listed at 221 pounds last season, the added bulk should help Jones, who is comfortable with tucking the ball away and scrambling for yardage when plays fail to materialize. The ex-first-rounder also has more to prove after securing a sizable contract extension from the Giants several months ago.