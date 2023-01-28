Daniel Jones could be in line for massive contract

The New York Giants might have to pay a lot of money to keep quarterback Daniel Jones this offseason.

Jones is set to become a free agent after having something of a breakout season for the Giants, and there is a growing expectation that the team will have to pay big money to keep him. Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports believes that the possibility of Jones getting $40 million per season “might even be likely” considering the demand for quarterbacks and the contracts that have recently been handed out.

The Giants could use the $32.5 million franchise tag to keep Jones for one more season, but the expectation is that the franchise would rather sign him long-term.

The Giants made the decision last May to turn down Jones’ fifth-year option, which would have kept him under contract in 2023 for a relatively paltry $22.4 million. That may be something they regret now, especially if Jones wants to put some pressure on the organization during contract talks. He already did so to a degree with his comments at the end of the season.

Jones, who turns 26 in May, threw for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2022 while quarterbacking the Giants to their first playoff appearance since 2016.