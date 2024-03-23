Daniel Jones may not be ready for the start of next season?

Daniel Jones remains the New York Giants’ starting quarterback when healthy, but there are some lingering questions about his health status for the start of the 2024 season.

Giants coach Brian Daboll admitted Saturday that there is no guarantee Jones will be ready for Week 1 next season. Jones suffered a torn ACL last November, and an 8-to-10 month recovery timetable would mean a return for the start of the season in September would be cutting it close.

Also from Brian Daboll to @TomPelissero: No guarantee Daniel Jones will be ready Week 1 but “when he gets back, he’ll be the guy” for the #Giants. https://t.co/IXdJTVNM7W — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 23, 2024

While not necessarily a shock based on the initial recovery timeline, it is certainly somewhat concerning that Jones’ status remains up in the air. Admittedly, there is no reason for Daboll to be overly aggressive in projecting a return date for his quarterback, especially when the season is still roughly six months away.

Regardless of Jones’ health status, there are questions about his long-term future with the Giants. He has not played at an elite level when healthy, and neck and knee injuries limited him to just six games in 2023. Those are among the reasons the Giants are at least doing their homework on top quarterbacks in the NFL Draft.