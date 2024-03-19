Report: JJ McCarthy met with notable NFC team

JJ McCarthy has seen his draft stock rise more than any other player in recent weeks, and the former Michigan star reportedly had a recent visit with a notable NFC team.

According to Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report, McCarthy visited with the New York Giants last week. The quarterback had dinner with New York’s brass and toured the team’s facilities.

McCarthy is also planning to meet with the Washington Commanders in Ann Arbor ahead of Michigan’s Pro Day on Friday.

Sources to @BleacherReport: Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy visited the #Giants last week, which included dinner with the front office and a tour of the facility. The #Commanders are flying out to Ann Arbor to have dinner Thursday night with McCarthy the night before his Pro Day, per… pic.twitter.com/7PJv4Z4x2z — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 19, 2024

Many teams meet with quarterbacks ahead of the draft for due diligence, which could be the case for the Giants with McCarthy. However, a report last week claimed the G-Men are enamored with McCarthy and considering all options with the No. 6 overall pick.

Caleb Williams is a virtual guarantee to be drafted by the Chicago Bears at No. 1. Most analysts then expect the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots to take Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye (in whichever order) at No. 2 and No. 3. If McCarthy’s stock continues to soar, there could be a lot of teams looking to acquire the No. 4 pick, which currently belongs to the Arizona Cardinals.

The Giants owe Daniel Jones $35.5 million in guaranteed money for next season. Even if they feel obligated to enter the year with him as their starter for that reason, there has been a lot of talk about them wanting to move on from him. It would hardly be a shock if the Giants draft McCarthy or another quarterback, whether they intend to enter 2024 with Jones at the top of their depth chart or not.