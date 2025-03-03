Daniel Jones linked to 2 teams in free agency

Quarterback Daniel Jones may have a chance to at least compete for a starting job in 2025, at least based on two teams he has been linked to in free agency.

The Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts are both expected to have interest in Jones as a free agent, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Both teams have unsettled quarterback situations and may stage open competitions during training camp.

The Browns have no clear quarterback option with Deshaun Watson likely out for the 2025 season, whether the Browns planned to use him or not. The Browns could draft a quarterback at No. 2 overall, but Jones could be a short-term starter for Cleveland if a rookie is not deemed to be ready immediately.

East Rutherford, NJ October 22, 2023. Daniel Jones of the Giants on the sidelines in the second half. Photo credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

As for the Colts, they also have an established quarterback in Anthony Richardson. However, the team has made clear they want Richardson to have to work for his starting job, and Jones might be the one brought in to push him.

Jones has been a starting quarterback on a playoff team before, and could certainly work as a short-term option. He is not a high-end option, however, and is fresh off a season in which he lost his job with the New York Giants. He ultimately wound up backing up Sam Darnold with the Minnesota Vikings at the end of the season.

No matter the case, Jones is likely to have interest from multiple teams, even if the Las Vegas Raiders probably will not be one of them. The 27-year-old might even wind up with a chance to rebuild some value as a short-term starter, too.