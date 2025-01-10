Deshaun Watson tears his Achilles tendon again

We now know what Deshaun Watson’s injury setback entailed, and it is the worst-case scenario for the Cleveland Browns quarterback.

Watson re-tore his Achilles during his rehab, according to multiple reports. The quarterback underwent another surgery on Thursday to repair the injury, and is in serious danger of missing the entire 2025 season as a result.

Sources: #Browns QB Deshaun Watson ruptured his Achilles again, further testing showed, and he had another surgery on Thursday to repair it. Less than 3 months after the original tear, it happened again. Watson faces a longer road back, and now he could miss all of 2025. pic.twitter.com/DAppF7ykjp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2025

Browns GM Andrew Berry revealed on Monday that Watson had suffered a “setback” in his rehab, raising doubts about his recovery. Those questions are now going to get louder. The lengthy recovery from such an injury means it is unlikely Watson would be ready for the start of the season, and may prevent him from playing at all in 2025.

Watson suffered the initial Achilles tear in Cleveland’s Oct. 20 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He underwent surgery less than a week later.

The Browns had initially planned to give Watson the chance to retain his starting job next season, but that was before this setback. They will almost certainly need to go out and get a starting quarterback this offseason as a result of this. They could even take the opportunity to pursue a long-term solution at the position, potentially with their No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

The Browns have gone just 9-19 in Watson’s starts since he joined the team. He served an 11-game suspension in 2022 and only played in six games last season due to a shoulder injury.

Since joining the Browns, Watson has passed for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.