Tom Brady slams Daniel Jones for his messy Giants exit

November 28, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Aug 26, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Former NFL player Tom Brady on the field before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady is apparently not a fan of how Daniel Jones handled his exit from the New York Giants.

The QB-turned-announcer lambasted Jones during the FOX broadcast of the Giants’ Thanksgiving matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Jones’ former team lost the contest 27-20.

Midway through the second quarter of the contest, Brady and partner Kevin Burkhardt talked candidly about the Giants’ disjointed QB situation. Brady openly criticized Jones for asking to be released from the team last week.

“I don’t know how the whole situation went down,” said Brady. “But to think that you’d ask for a release from a team that committed a lot to you is maybe different than I would’ve handled that.

“I always felt I wanted to get the trust and respect of my teammates regardless of the situation, knowing that I was trying to be the best I could for the team because that was the most important thing.”

Jones has since signed with a new NFC team.

One can only imagine the scene at the dinner table wherever Jones was celebrating his Thanksgiving. The man may have just been enjoying some green bean casserole and pecan pie when Brady suddenly put him on blast on national television.

Jones may have gotten at least a tiny bit of revenge when Brady was uncomfortably made to eat a piece of turducken for the world to see.

