Daniel Jones agrees to deal with NFC contender

Daniel Jones wanted to sign with a playoff contender after he was waived by the New York Giants, and the veteran quarterback has done just that.

Jones agreed to a practice-squad deal with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

Former #Giants QB Daniel Jones plans to sign with the #Vikings practice squad, after having cleared waivers, per me, @TomPelissero and @CameronWolfe. A new beginning and opportunity for Jones with a chance to the backup. pic.twitter.com/RK0N3SVr7k — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 27, 2024

Jones should have an opportunity to quickly be added to the 53-man roster in Minnesota. While Sam Darnold is entrenched as the team’s starter and has played well this season, the Vikings’ other quarterbacks are Nick Mullens and Brett Rypien. Jones will have a legitimate shot at earning the No. 2 job, which was undoubtedly a factor in his decision.

Darnold has revived his NFL career under head coach Kevin O’Connell, who is a former NFL quarterback. That likely appeared to Jones as well.

The Vikings are 9-2 and have looked like a legitimate Super Bowl contender all season. Jones had reportedly prioritized being part of an environment where he will be involved in big games, even if that involvement will be only in preparation and on the bench.

Jones finished with 2,070 yards, 8 touchdowns and 7 interceptions in 10 starts with the Giants this season. There was talk of him joining a different NFC contender, but Minnesota should be a good landing spot for him given the circumstances.