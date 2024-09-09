Shocking stat about Daniel Jones goes viral after latest bad game

Daniel Jones had another tough game in the New York Giants’ season-opener against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, and one stunning stat shows how poorly things have gone for the quarterback over the past year.

Jones went went 22/42 for 186 yards with two interceptions (one of which was a pick-six) in New York’s 28-6 loss to the Vikings at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The pick-six was Jones’ third in the last two seasons. He has thrown just two touchdown passes in that span, which means he now has more pick-sixes than touchdown passes since signing a $160 million extension prior to the 2023 season.

Daniel Jones has thrown THREE PICK-SIXES and only TWO TD's since signing his 4-year, $160M deal pic.twitter.com/RSZG3EUjW4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 9, 2024

Jones only played in six games last season after he signed his new 4-year deal. He first suffered a neck injury in Week 5 and then tore his ACL when he returned in Week 9, so the sample size is not all that large. Still, that is as ugly of a stat as you will see.

Giants fans wasted no time booing their team during Sunday’s horrific performance. Head coach Brian Daboll was already asked whether he would consider benching Jones, and those questions are only going to become more frequent if the former first-round pick doesn’t find a way to turn things around.