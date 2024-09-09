 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, September 9, 2024

Shocking stat about Daniel Jones goes viral after latest bad game

September 9, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Daniel Jones throwing a pass

Oct 18, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) looks to pass against the Washington Football Team at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Jones had another tough game in the New York Giants’ season-opener against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, and one stunning stat shows how poorly things have gone for the quarterback over the past year.

Jones went went 22/42 for 186 yards with two interceptions (one of which was a pick-six) in New York’s 28-6 loss to the Vikings at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The pick-six was Jones’ third in the last two seasons. He has thrown just two touchdown passes in that span, which means he now has more pick-sixes than touchdown passes since signing a $160 million extension prior to the 2023 season.

Jones only played in six games last season after he signed his new 4-year deal. He first suffered a neck injury in Week 5 and then tore his ACL when he returned in Week 9, so the sample size is not all that large. Still, that is as ugly of a stat as you will see.

Giants fans wasted no time booing their team during Sunday’s horrific performance. Head coach Brian Daboll was already asked whether he would consider benching Jones, and those questions are only going to become more frequent if the former first-round pick doesn’t find a way to turn things around.

Article Tags

Daniel JonesNew York Giants
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus