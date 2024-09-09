Would Giants consider benching Daniel Jones?

The New York Giants did not bench Daniel Jones during their season-opening loss to Minnesota, but the performance was bad enough that the question had to be asked.

The Giants were blown out at home 28-6 by the visiting Vikings, with fans loudly booing the team throughout the afternoon. Jones went 22/42 for 186 yards with two interceptions on a day in which the Giants failed to find the end zone at all.

After the game, coach Brian Daboll was asked if he considered benching Jones, but his answer was a brisk “no.”

The Giants probably are not going to look at benching Jones after one game, but the leash cannot be too long. On one hand, he is coming back from an ACL tear that he suffered last season. On the other, it’s a lot harder to write this off the way one could with his ugly preseason.

Jones’ long-term future with the Giants is already in some doubt, as the team at least looked at quarterbacks early in the NFL Draft. At this rate, GM Joe Schoen’s quote about Jones’ contract relative to Saquon Barkley’s might age really poorly.