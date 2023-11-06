Daniel Jones feared to have torn ACL

Daniel Jones’ nightmare season is becoming even more of a disaster.

Jones exited his New York Giants’ brutal 30-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9 of the NFL season on Sunday after going down early in the second quarter with a non-contact injury.

Jones was grabbing at his right knee after the play, which seemed to be an indication of something serious.

After the game, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported that Jones has a serious knee injury and is feared to have suffered a torn ACL.

#Giants QB Daniel Jones is feared to have suffered a significant knee injury, potentially a torn ACL based on the initial tests, per me and @MikeGarafolo. He’ll have an MRI to learn the full picture. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 6, 2023

That is a brutal turn of events for both Jones and the Giants.

Jones had just returned after missing three games with a neck injury. After returning, he almost immediately suffered a serious knee injury. As for the Giants, they will now be without their top two quarterbacks. In addition to Jones being injured, Tyrod Taylor was just placed on injured reserve with a rib injury.

Jones was 4/9 for 25 yards in the game before exiting with his knee injury. He just signed a big contract extension prior to the season and was having a brutal year statistically. Now, on top of that, he has a knee injury to recover from.