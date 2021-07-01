Daniel Snyder temporarily gives up team control over workplace misconduct findings

The Washington Football Team was hit with a significant fine on Thursday after an NFL investigation found significant workplace misconduct, but there were also serious ramifications for team owner Daniel Snyder.

As noted by Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the NFL’s release states that Snyder will step away from day-to-day operations of the team for at least the foreseeable future. Control will instead be passed to Snyder’s wife Tanya, who serves as co-CEO of the organization.

“As co-CEO, Tanya Snyder will assume responsibilities for all day-to-day team operations and represent the club at all league meetings and other league activities for at least the next several months,” the league statement reads. “Dan Snyder will concentrate on a new stadium plan and other matters.”

NFL senior vice president Lisa Friel stated that the move was “voluntary,” suggesting that the NFL did not suspend Snyder.

It’s not likely that Snyder is going to lose the team over this. If the NFL wanted to do that, they’d have done so in the initial sanctions. That said, it caps off a bad few months for the owner who’s already unpopular among Washington fans. It’s fair to wonder if he won’t just stay away from the team for a while and focus on a new stadium, which has been his pet project anyway.