Former All-Pro does not want to play for Bills after being claimed

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a surprising move on Tuesday when they cut Darius Slay, and it sounds like the veteran cornerback might have been angling to join one specific team for the remainder of the season.

Slay had been a healthy scratch in Week 13 and seemingly fallen out of favor in Pittsburgh, so the two sides mutually agreed to part ways. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Slay, a former All-Pro, wants to continue to play.

Since Slay was released between the trade deadline and the end of the season, NFL rules required him to clear waivers before he could become a free agent. That did not happen, as the Buffalo Bills put in a claim for the 34-year-old.

Slay does not want to play for Buffalo, however. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reported on Thursday that Slay has informed the Bills he will not report to the team and is contemplating retirement.

Six-time Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay informed the Bills he is contemplating retirement and will not report after being claimed off waivers, per sources.



Slay, 34, was cut by the Steelers on Tuesday. Buffalo retains his rights for now in case Slay changes his mind. pic.twitter.com/0oEZcZaINx — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 4, 2025

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media speculates that Slay may have wanted to return to the Philadelphia Eagles, whom he played for from 2020-2024. The Eagles also put in a claim for Slay, but the Bills had a higher waiver priority.

The Bills now hold Slay’s rights, so he is not free to sign with the Eagles or any other team.

Slay has made the Pro Bowl six times during his career and was an All-Pro in 2017. He had previously expressed interest in returning to a different team he played for earlier in his career.

Given what Schefter reported earlier in the week, it seems like Slay wanted to continue playing but not in Buffalo.