Steelers abruptly release former All-Pro

The Pittsburgh Steelers are abruptly releasing a former All-Pro despite being in the middle of a playoff push.

The Steelers are parting ways with cornerback Darius Slay by mutual agreement, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Slay is not retiring and plans to continue playing.

Steelers and CB Darius Slay have mutually agreed to part ways, Slay’s agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey told ESPN. Slay is interested in continuing to play, and will consider signing with other teams. But his time in Pittsburgh has come to an end. pic.twitter.com/hyHdBotxkm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 2, 2025

Slay will have to clear waivers before he can sign with a team of his choice.

Slay appeared to have fallen out of favor with the Steelers, and he was a healthy scratch in Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills. He has struggled for a good part of the season, but made the Pro Bowl as recently as 2023 with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 34-year-old cornerback has made the Pro Bowl six times during his career and was an All-Pro in 2017. While not the player he once was, he may interest contending teams that are in need of depth and experience in the secondary. One of Slay’s former teams that he has expressed interest in playing for again might wind up being one such organization.