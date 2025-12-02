Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Steelers abruptly release former All-Pro

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Darius Slay during a postgame interview

The Pittsburgh Steelers are abruptly releasing a former All-Pro despite being in the middle of a playoff push.

The Steelers are parting ways with cornerback Darius Slay by mutual agreement, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Slay is not retiring and plans to continue playing.

Slay will have to clear waivers before he can sign with a team of his choice.

Slay appeared to have fallen out of favor with the Steelers, and he was a healthy scratch in Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills. He has struggled for a good part of the season, but made the Pro Bowl as recently as 2023 with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 34-year-old cornerback has made the Pro Bowl six times during his career and was an All-Pro in 2017. While not the player he once was, he may interest contending teams that are in need of depth and experience in the secondary. One of Slay’s former teams that he has expressed interest in playing for again might wind up being one such organization.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App