Darrell Bevell to serve as Urban Meyer’s offensive coordinator with Jaguars

Urban Meyer has gone for NFL experience in his offensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Meyer is bringing in former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell to fill the role in Jacksonville. Bevell was also interim coach of the Lions after Matt Patricia’s firing this past season, and was also the Seattle Seahawks’ offensive coordinator prior to his stint with Detroit.

The #Jaguars are expected to hire Darrell Bevell as their offensive coordinator, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. Several teams made a push to hire Bevell, who finished last season as the #Lions' interim coach, but it looks like he'll land with Urban Meyer. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 21, 2021

Bevell has been an NFL offensive coordinator since 2006, so he has a ton of experience. He was also a Super Bowl winner with the Seahawks, even if he’s remembered for the infamous Russell Wilson pass at the one-yard line that cost the Seahawks a chance at consecutive titles.

Meyer also settled on his defensive coordinator on Thursday. His staff is coming along nicely.