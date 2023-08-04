Everyone said the same thing about Darrelle Revis at Hall of Fame game

Darrelle Revis was in Canton, Ohio on Thursday for the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game ahead of his induction into the Hall of Fame, but he no longer looked like his former self.

The former 7-time Pro Bowl cornerback was deemed a highly deserving inductee. In his prime, Revis was a shutdown corner who quarterbacks tried to avoid. In retirement, he has lost his playing shape.

Fans took note of Revis’ appearance at Canton. The former cornerback was no longer the 5-foot-11, 200-pound player they had grown accustomed to seeing on the field.

Hey #JetsTwitter Revis had to come to New England to win a ring #ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/ZDC7zMPPDI — WeekendsInTheFall (@WeekendsInFall) August 3, 2023

Revis lied about his shirt size. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/vwUpDKddUN — Zeus (@zeusarts) August 3, 2023

Feel bad for Darrelle Revis. Those thin polyester polos are unforgiving on dad bods. pic.twitter.com/ADIUyc0TvX — Bill Arias (@ImBillRay) August 3, 2023

Darrelle Revis look like the Pillsbury Doughboy. pic.twitter.com/V2d1Mu5BXF — James Salvatore (@jmac4mayor) August 3, 2023

Darrelle Revis looking like he’s been hitting a Chinese buffet called “Revis Island” daily since retirement. 😳 #HallOfFameGame — Andre Creek (@Andre_Creek) August 3, 2023

Don’t let his current version fool you; Revis was as dominant as it gets when it comes to shutdown cornerbacks.