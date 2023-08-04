 Skip to main content
Everyone said the same thing about Darrelle Revis at Hall of Fame game

August 3, 2023
by Larry Brown
Darrelle Revis in a polo shirt

Darrelle Revis was in Canton, Ohio on Thursday for the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game ahead of his induction into the Hall of Fame, but he no longer looked like his former self.

The former 7-time Pro Bowl cornerback was deemed a highly deserving inductee. In his prime, Revis was a shutdown corner who quarterbacks tried to avoid. In retirement, he has lost his playing shape.

Fans took note of Revis’ appearance at Canton. The former cornerback was no longer the 5-foot-11, 200-pound player they had grown accustomed to seeing on the field.

Don’t let his current version fool you; Revis was as dominant as it gets when it comes to shutdown cornerbacks.

