Dashcam footage of crash involving Rashee Rice’s car released

Police in Texas have been searching for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice over his alleged connection to a serious accident that occurred on Saturday, and a video of the crash has now surfaced.

Law enforcement officials in Dallas told the Dallas Morning News on Sunday that police were looking for Rice after a vehicle that was believed to be registered or leased to the 23-year-old was involved in a crash on the North Central Expressway at around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday. While Rice has not appeared in jail records and it is unclear if he is facing charges, police say he is the suspected driver of one of two speeding cars — a Lamborghini and a Chevrolet Corvette — that caused a collision involving six vehicles.

WFAA in Dallas has since obtained dashcam footage of the crash. You can see it below:

A Dallas police spokesperson said the Lamborghini and Corvette were speeding in the far left line and lost control of their vehicles, which is what the dashcam video showed. It remains unclear if Rice was the driver of one of the cars.

Two of the drivers of the other vehicles were treated on the scene for minor injuries. Two other people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Rice played a major role for the Chiefs as a rookie in 2023. He finished with 79 catches for 938 yards and a team-leading 7 touchdowns. Rice also had 26 catches for 262 yards and a touchdown in Kansas City’s four playoff games. He had 6 receptions in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers.