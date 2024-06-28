 Skip to main content
Daughter of late Sean Taylor honors father with her new D1 volleyball number

Sean Taylor in his Redskins uniform

Nov 26, 2006; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Redskins safety Sean Taylor (21) reacts during the game against the Carolina Panthers at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © James Lang

Sean Taylor’s daughter is keeping his memory alive at her newest stop.

UNC Volleyball revealed this week that Jackie Taylor, daughter of the late ex-NFL Pro Bowler Sean, will be honoring her father with her new jersey number for them. Jackie, a freshman at UNC, is set to wear the No. 21, which is one of the numbers that Sean wore during his NFL career.

Sean Taylor, a standout safety for the then-Washington Redskins, died in 2007 at the age of just 24 when he was shot and killed in a home invasion. Jackie, who was only 18 months old at the time, was also present at the shooting but was unharmed.

In more recent years, Jackie had made headlines for her comments about her father’s criticized memorial from the now-Washington Commanders. Now Jackie, who is a 6-foot-1 middle blocker, will continue to keep Sean’s legacy alive at a major D1 volleyball program.

