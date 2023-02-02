Davante Adams sparks Aaron Rodgers rumors with social media activity

Davante Adams forced his way out of Green Bay last year in part because he wanted to play with Derek Carr, but the Las Vegas Raiders are expected to move on from the veteran quarterback. It sounds like Adams already has a replacement in mind.

Aaron Rodgers is once again facing an uncertain future with the Packers. There have been rumblings that the reigning MVP could be traded, and it seems Adams is very much interested in a reunion.

During a Twitter Q&A on Wednesday, Adams was asked by a prominent Las Vegas account if he knows which neighborhood Rodgers might move to this offseason. The star wide receiver replied “mine.”

Earlier in the day, Adams shared a clip on Instagram that showed Rodgers throwing him a perfect back-shoulder fade. The play was a perfect illustration of the chemistry that made Rodgers and Adams one of the best QB-WR duos in the NFL for years.

Some wondered if Adams could request a trade now that the Raiders are moving on from Carr, but he put that speculation to rest. It goes without saying that he wants to play with a reputable quarterback, however, and one of Las Vegas’ plans has gone out the window.

If the Packers trade Rodgers, the Raiders will definitely be a team to watch.