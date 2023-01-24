Report: AFC team believes they are in running for Tom Brady

Tom Brady has yet to decide if he will continue his playing career next season, but there is at least one team that thinks they will be in the running to sign the star quarterback if he does.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote in a column published Tuesday that the Las Vegas Raiders believe Brady will consider signing with them if he plays in 2023. The Raiders are “one of about three teams” that Brady would be open to joining, according to Fowler.

The Raiders have been viewed as a logical fit for Brady for quite some time. They have moved on from Derek Carr, and Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels was Brady’s offensive coordinator for several seasons with the New England Patriots. The Raiders also have one of the best wide receivers in the NFL in Davante Adams.

However, there has been some talk that McDaniels may not want Brady, who would obviously be a short-term solution for the Raiders. McDaniels’ opinion may not be the one that matters, of course, as team owner Mark Davis seems determined to make a run at Brady if the 45-year-old becomes available.

Brady was asked about his future during the latest episode of his podcast, and he had a profane response. It will likely be at least a few weeks before he shares anything publicly.