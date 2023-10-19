Davante Adams explains why he is frustrated with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders overcame adversity to beat the New England Patriots on Sunday, but Davante Adams was not exactly thrilled with the result.

Adams admitted on Wednesday that he has been frustrated with his role in the Raiders’ offense, despite the team winning its last two games to improve to 3-3 on the season. The Pro Bowl wide receiver said he understands that people might question why he is aggravated after a win.

“I mean, you see why it’s an issue. Y’all should know who I am, know what I’m about at this point … when you’re a player like me, mentally, my benchmark is not wins and losses — it’s greatness,” Adams said, via ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez. “So when I go out there, I expect to be able to have that ability to put that on tape and have an influence on the game. That’s my purpose for being here. I’m not here just to hang out; I came here to win and to do it the right way.”

Adams had just 2 receptions for 29 yards in the 21-17 win over the Patriots. Jimmy Garoppolo did not play in the second half due to a back injury, which was likely a factor in Adams’ lack of production. Though, Adams had just 4 catches in a win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 5.

Adams said he cannot help but be less than satisfied after a win if the product on the field “don’t look like it’s supposed to look.”

“It’s not about me, but I’m one of the bigger pieces as to why this offense is going to go,” the star receiver added. “And if I’m not getting it, then that’s obviously not according to plan.”

Though he had some surprising praise for Garoppolo after the Raiders’ game against Green Bay, this is not the first time Adams has spoken negatively about his team. Like many other star receivers, he is just as concerned with getting the ball as he is with the result.

Adams could get the squeaky wheel treatment against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, but the odds will be stacked against him with Brian Hoyer likely starting.