Davante Adams says Raiders are lacking 1 important thing

Davante Adams says his Las Vegas Raiders are lacking one important thing.

The Raiders are 1-2 and lost on Sunday night at home to the Pittsburgh Steelers after a puzzling decision at the end. Adams had 13 catches for 172 yards and 2 touchdowns, so to see that effort go to waste was especially frustrating for Adams. He expressed his frustration after the loss.

“It’s not my mentality to sit here and try to take all season and figure it out,” Adams said Sunday night via the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Vincent Bonsignore. “You use these early games like this to establish an identity. We’re not doing things the right way to establish a winning culture.”

Adams believes the team is not establishing a winning culture. He thinks they’re just all talk right now and need to make it happen on the field.

“It’s not supposed to just be a week of talking about s—. We’ve got to go out there and do it. That’s the theme of this year — doing it. Not just talking about it and figuring out what we need to do. We did all that last year. This year we gotta be about it.”

Adams is correct when he says the team is lacking a winning culture. The team is now 7-13 since they acquired him from the Green Bay Packers and gave him a huge contract. In the meantime, he’s continued to put up All-Pro numbers.

The way they lost on Sunday is frustrating for him and the fans.