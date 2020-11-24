Davante Adams has extremely high praise for Cooper Kupp

Cooper Kupp had one of his best games of the season in Monday night’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Los Angeles Rams star is well on his way to his second consecutive 1,000-yard season. He probably doesn’t get enough credit, but Kupp has the attention of arguably the best wide receiver in football.

In the middle of Kupp’s 11-catch, 145-yard performance against the Bucs, Green Bay Packers star receiver Davante Adams had high praise for Kupp on Twitter.

“Cooper Kupp is the most underrated receiver in the league,” Adams wrote.

Adams may have a point. Kupp is rarely ever mentioned in the conversation with the top wide receivers in the NFL, but his stats rank up there with the best. He’s 16th in the league in receiving yards this season and is comparable statistically to wideouts like Tyreek Hill, Adam Thielen and Julio Jones.

Kupp is also just two years removed from a severe injury, which makes his performance over the past two seasons even more impressive. The shoutout from Adams should help him get the attention he deserves.