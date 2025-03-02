All-Pro WR officially placed on trade block

The New York Jets have already made a number of significant changes this offseason, and it appears one of the next will be parting ways with Davante Adams.

The Jets have officially begun fielding calls about potential trades for Adams, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Sunday. If New York is unable to find a suitor, the expectation is that Adams will be released.

Either way, Adams will not be back with the Jets in 2025. That is hardly surprising news after the team already announced that they are moving on from Aaron Rodgers.

Adams was acquired by the Jets in a midseason trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for a conditional third-round pick. The Jets were hoping that adding Adams would give Rodgers a favorite weapon and help turn the team’s season around. Instead, the Jets continued to struggle and finished 5-12.

Adams had 67 catches for 854 yards and 7 touchdowns in 11 games with the Jets. He finished with 85 catches for 1,063 yards and 8 touchdowns in 2024 overall (he also played three games with the Raiders).

The 32-year-old Adams is under contract to make $38.3 million next season. If the Jets wind up cutting him, they will absorb $8.3 million in dead salary cap money.

Adams has made the Pro Bowl six times and was named a First-team All-Pro each season from 2020-2022. He has had only one season with fewer than 1,000 receiving yards since 2018, and he finished with 997 that year.

Adams is said to be intrigued by three playoff contending teams on the West Coast. There has also been talk of him potentially following Rodgers to a new team.

It is unclear how much interest there will be in Rodgers on the free-agent market, but the former MVP has been repeatedly linked to a surprising NFC team.