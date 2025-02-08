Davante Adams could have interest in joining 3 teams

The New York Jets could move on from Davante Adams this offseason, and he might have one specific regional focus if he gets to free agency.

Adams is “intrigued” by the possibility of a return to the West Coast, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The veteran wide receiver could be interested in the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, or even the San Francisco 49ers if any of those teams pursue him.

The wide receiver had played out west with the Las Vegas Raiders for two-and-a-half seasons previouly.

Adams carries a $38.3 million cap hit for 2025 that the Jets will likely want to get out from underneath. Previous reports have suggested that the team will probably release him unless he is willing to restructure his deal to reduce that cap hit. If the Jets wind up keeping Aaron Rodgers, Adams could be tempted to do that, but it does not sound like the most likely outcome right now.

The Jets gave up a third-round pick to bring Adams in just before the trade deadline. The move did not turn the Jets’ season around, though Adams did contribute quite a bit toward the end of the season. In 11 games with the Jets, he wound up catching 67 passes for 854 yards and seven touchdowns.

Adams is one of several players the Jets will need to decide what to do with this offseason. The biggest domino is Rodgers, though there seems to be a growing consensus that the door is actually open for the veteran quarterback to return. That may or may not have some impact on Adams’ future as well.