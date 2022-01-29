Davante Adams looking for enormous free agent contract?

You certainly cannot accuse Davante Adams of selling himself short.

Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network reported this week that the longtime Green Bay Packers receiver wants to be the highest-paid receiver in the NFL and is looking for a contract close to $30 million per year. Pauline adds that the Packers, who are projected to be $40 million over the salary cap entering the new year, appear unwilling to go higher than $24 million to $25 million for Adams. Green Bay also has the franchise tag, worth roughly $22 million, to potentially use on Adams.

Adams, a five-time Pro Bowler, is a free agent this offseason. He caught 123 passes for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2021. A contract of $30 million a year would easily accomplish Adams’ reported goal of becoming the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver. That title currently belongs to Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who is making $27 million per year. The second-highest paid receiver is Julio Jones, who is making $24 million per year from the Tennessee Titans.

The 29-year-old Adams has the talent to justify such a price tag. But he has also been catching passes from an MVP in Aaron Rodgers for his entire NFL career. That said, there have been recent rumors that Adams and Rodgers could leave Green Bay to link up on one team that has a lot of cap space.

Photo: Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) participates in training camp at Ray Nitschke Field, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Manadatory Credit: Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin