Everyone keeps mentioning the same team for Davante Adams

Davante Adams is set to become a free agent in the coming days, and fans keep mentioning one team that should go after him.

The New York Jets on Tuesday informed Adams they would not be bringing him back for the 2025 season. The moves clears $29.9 million in salary cap space for New York, and it also makes a good receiver available on the market.

Several teams will likely have interest in adding Adams, but there is one team that already fans keep mentioning as a good landing spot for the receiver: the Los Angeles Chargers. Fans think Adams would be a great weapon for Justin Herbert.

Sep 29, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walks the sideline before the start of a game between the Raiders and the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

(The coolest Davante landing spot is the Chargers imo) — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) March 4, 2025

DAVANTAE ADAMS A CHARGER NEXT YEAR WE MOVEEEE pic.twitter.com/fXyWjguMPk — Seagy (@SeagerSmashin) March 4, 2025

Adams split time with the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets last season but still finished with 85 catches for 1,063 yards and 8 touchdowns in 14 games. Though he is 32 years old, Adams can still be a game-changing receiver, which is something the Chargers could use.

The Chargers knocked it out of the park with their selection of Ladd McConkey in the second round last year. He had 82 catches for 1,149 yards and 7 touchdowns as a rookie. Quentin Johnston showed improvement with 55 catches for 711 yards and 8 touchdowns last season, but he still needs some work. The Chargers’ offense would go to a next level with Adams aboard.

The Chargers went 11-6 last season and lost in the Wild Card Round to the Texans.