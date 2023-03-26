Dean Blandino caught on hot mic admitting referee mistake in XFL game

Dean Blandino was caught on a hot mic admitting to a mistake made by the officials in Saturday’s XFL game between the Seattle Sea Dragons and Orlando Guardians.

Orlando was leading 10-6 and had the ball in a 4th-and-5 at the Seattle 40 with 30 seconds left in the first half. The Guardians were called for a false start penalty on lineman T.J. Storment, which led them to punt on 4th-and-10.

While explaining the play, Blandino, who is the head of officiating for the XFL, appeared to be caught on a hot mic admitting the officials messed up.

Blandino was explaining that despite movement from the defensive line, Orlando was called for a false start because the movement happened on the opposite side of the line.

A hot mic appeared to catch XFL VP (officiating and playing rules innovation) Dean Blandino saying "We actually screwed that up," shortly after he explained a call on the ABC broadcast. pic.twitter.com/rHdi0bw0Oi — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 25, 2023

After Blandino gave his explanation, ABC showed a replay of the play in question. Commentator Joey Galloway observed that defensive linemen on both sides of the line seemed to jump. His implication was that the defense should have been called for a penalty.

After Galloway pointed that out, Blandino could be heard saying “we actually screwed that up” before his microphone was shut off.

Blandino is right. The officials got the call wrong on the field, and Galloway noticed it after a replay.

Seattle ended up winning the game 26-19.