DeAndre Hopkins claims 4 teams snubbed him in free agency

DeAndre Hopkins joined the Tennessee Titans during the offseason after being released by the Arizona Cardinals. His free agency was an extended process that did not attract as much interest as one might have expected, Hopkins included.

In a new GQ profile, Hopkins claimed he reached out to four teams — the Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and San Francisco 49ers — about potentially playing for them, but did not even receive a response.

“Detroit Lions, they didn’t want me,” Hopkins told Clay Skipper of GQ. “Dallas Cowboys didn’t want me. Giants didn’t want me. S—. Who else ain’t want me? San Fran ain’t want me.”

Some of these teams might dispute Hopkins’ version of events, but none were seriously linked with him in free agency. The Cowboys and 49ers already have plenty of weapons at skill positions, though the Giants’ lack of interest may be a bit surprising.

Hopkins’ free agency came down to two teams, though the Titans came through where it mattered. He will have his chance at a revenge tour this year.