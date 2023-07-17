 Skip to main content
Reason DeAndre Hopkins chose Titans over Patriots revealed

July 16, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
DeAndre Hopkins on stage

Feb 5, 2020; New York, NY, USA; DeAndre Hopkins models the Houston Dynamo kit during MLS FORWARD25 at Hotel Pennsylvania. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots were seen as one of the favorites to land DeAndre Hopkins. That was, of course, until the former All-Pro wide receiver struck a deal with the Tennessee Titans.

The 31-year-old reportedly agreed to a 2-year, $26 million contract with the Titans on Sunday. The deal also has incentives that could push the dollar figure up to $32 million.

The Patriots were linked to the star wideout for weeks and were seen as the leaders in the Hopkins sweepstakes up until recently.

Hopkins was said to be intrigued by the idea of playing under Patriots head coach Bill Belichick following a visit with the team in June. However, the Hopkins-Patriots union never came to fruition for a simple reason: money.

According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, New England’s base salary offer was not “in the same ballpark” as what Hopkins eventually got from Tennessee.

While Fowler did not delve into the details of New England’s offer, the “base financial package” wording he used could be construed as the Patriots offering Hopkins a more incentive-laden deal rather than one with a lot of guaranteed money.

An incentive-heavy offer would be similar to the type of deal Belichick gave Cam Newton when the quarterback signed with the team in 2020. But with another team in the bidding, it’s no surprise Hopkins chose an offer that he felt was more favorable.

Hopkins’ Titans deal will pay him $12 million in base salary alone in his first year, with incentives potentially adding up to $3 million more.

